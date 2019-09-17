CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man and one of his dogs are lucky to be alive after a house fire in west Charlotte.

Officials said the fire broke out in the 2700 block of Mayflower Road near Remount Road on Monday morning.

The man inside the home said he was asleep on the couch when the smell and taste of the smoke woke him up.

"When I opened up the room, nothing but black smoke came out. I went to check the rest of the house and came back. The fire just burst out of nowhere. And it just shot out the room," he told NBC Charlotte.

He was able to escape with one of his dogs. Unfortunately, another dog didn't make it.

Medic posted pictures on social media of the surviving dog being treated by paramedics.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

