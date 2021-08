Good Samaritans jumped out of nearby cars to help the man and to get his car to the side of the road.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Thursday morning, a man was working on the hood of his car when the vehicle started to move, dragging him across four lanes of traffic. A WCNC Charlotte viewer captured the moments on camera.

It happened on Interstate 77 near the Nations Ford Road exit in Charlotte.

Good Samaritans jumped out of nearby cars to help the man and got his car to the side of the road.

WCNC Charlotte has reached out to Mecklenburg EMS for more information.