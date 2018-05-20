BESSEMER CITY, NC -- Gaston County Fire is on the scene of an accident where a car has crashed into the Surf and Turf Lodge in Bessemer City.

One person has been killed and at least four people have been injured, areas have been cleared for helicopters to take people to local hospitals.

A source tells NBC Charlotte that a man walked into the restaurant with his family, sat the family down, left the restaurant and then drove his car into the restaurant.

Officials have not yet given a cause for the crash. Multiple agencies are investigating including the Gastonia Fire Department.

