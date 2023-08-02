Man facing several child sexual assault charges in Cabarrus County

Officials say the investigation into Michael Starnes, 27, began in January.

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. — Authorities arrested a man they say committed statutory rape of a child.

On Wednesday, the Cabarrus County Sheriff's Office announced that Michael Starnes, 27, was arrested and charged with separate sex crimes with children.

The investigation into Starnes began in January when a victim made an outcry about sexual abuse. Starnes, who is from Advance, NC in Davie County, was arrested on Jan. 26.

Starnes is charged with one count of statutory rape of a child under the age of 15, one count of statutory sex offense of a child under the age of 15, and felonious restraint. He is being held in Cabarrus County jail on a $1 million bond.

Cabarrus County officials are continuing to investigate this incident. Anyone with further information about this case is asked to contact the sheriff's office at (704) 920-3000 or Crime Stoppers at 704-932-7463.

