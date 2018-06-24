CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man has been rushed to the hospital after being stabbed by his brother Saturday night.

CMPD responded to a call in the 4200 block of Eddleman Street a little before 8 p.m. Upon arrival, officers found a man with a stab wound.

The man was rushed to CMC Main, where he is being treated for serious injuries.

Following investigations, CMPD determined that the man and his brother were arguing and one ended up stabbing the other. CMPD later detained the man's brother.

Officials have not released the detained brother's identity.

