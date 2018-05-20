The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, a vehicle traveling on North Graham Street hit a pedestrian and failed to remain on scene.

Police said the man was found lying unconscious on the ground, he was transported to CMC Main with life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report, the pedestrian was crossing in a portion of the roadway that is not marked for pedestrian crossing and was struck in the left northbound lane of travel.

