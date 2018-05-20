The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is currently investigating a hit-and-run crash that happened early Sunday morning.

According to police, a vehicle traveling on N. Graham Street hit a pedestrian and failed to return to the scene.

Police report the man was found lying unconscious on the ground, he was transported to Carolinas Medical Center-main with life-threatening injuries.

According to the police report, the pedestrian was crossing in a portion of the roadway that is not marked for pedestrian crossing and was struck in the left northbound lane of travel. The suspect vehicle was last seen traveling north on N. Graham Street.

