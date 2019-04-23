GASTON COUNTY, N.C. — A SWAT situation took place in Gaston County after a man barricaded himself inside a home. The man is now in custody.

Gaston County and Dallas officials were serving warrants on the man, one of which was for kidnapping, just before 6 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the man barricaded himself inside the house.

A SWAT team was called to the scene. Officials say nobody else was in the home at the time, but the man refused to come out.

Officials did not believe that the man was armed.

There were reports of loud bangs in the area over a span of hours, but they are believed to be police tactics to draw the man out of the house.

Gaston County SWAT officials were able to go into the house and get the man. Officials say he was detained with no injuries.

