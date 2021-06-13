Man killed, others injured when boat collides with large rock in Meramec River

First responders to George Winter Park in Fenton found people trying to resuscitate him

FENTON, Mo. — One person was killed and at least four others injured when a boat traveling at high speed struck a rock on the Meramec River near George Winter Park on Saturday night.

Another passenger was in critical condition, according to Saline Valley emergency response personnel, which were first on the scene. The other occupants of the watercraft were expected to be OK.

The boat was moving fast at dark and hit a rock in shallow water that was “about the size of a car,” a chief with the Saline Valley Fire Protection Battalion reported. Occupants were thrown from the boat, the chief said.

Upon arrival to the park, Saline Valley first responders found people performing CPR on a man. Saline Valley took the two critical patients to a hospital, and Fenton Fire handled the others. Belleville Fire also assisted.

There was no immediate information on the extent of the injuries.

The boat was split from bow to stern and was swamped in the wreck.

The man who died appeared to be in his 40s, 5 On Your Side learned. Rescue crews were not certain if there had been five or six people on the boat.

John Huck is a boater who said he launches from the Meramec River boat access at George Winter Park nearly every weekend.

“You just got to be careful,” said Huck. “You got to know this river. It’s got rocks, trees. Right over here on this side, there’s trees that I’ve never seen before out in the water.”

Troopers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol Water Patrol Division removed the boat from the water Sunday morning.