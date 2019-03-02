CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police are investigating after a deadly accident in northeast Charlotte.

The Charlotte Mecklenburg Police Department said one man was killed after being hit on The Plaza at Sweetbriar Street around 11:54 p.m. on Friday.

The man has been identified as 41-year-old Eric Lee White. His next of kin has been notified.

Officers say it appears the victim was lying in the road when he was hit. The driver of the car stopped and called 911.

Police have not released the victim's name. They say alcohol use may have been a factor.