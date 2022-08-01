Man killed in Iredell County poultry processing plant accident

HARMONY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a yard truck at his job.
According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC SHP), the incident happened on Friday around 7:45 p.m. at a poultry by-product processing plant on Sheffield Road near Harmony in northeast Iredell County.
Investigators say the man, Jason Wayne Bare, 43, was struck by a yard truck at the workplace. Bare was hit when one of his coworkers was backing toward an unloading bay, according to NC SHP.
No charges were filed in the accident.