Man killed in Iredell County poultry processing plant accident

Authorities say a coworker hit the man with a vehicle at a poultry by-product processing plant.

HARMONY, N.C. — One man is dead after being hit by a yard truck at his job.

According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol (NC SHP), the incident happened on Friday around 7:45 p.m. at a poultry by-product processing plant on Sheffield Road near Harmony in northeast Iredell County.

Investigators say the man, Jason Wayne Bare, 43, was struck by a yard truck at the workplace. Bare was hit when one of his coworkers was backing toward an unloading bay, according to NC SHP.