Man leaves children in car after fleeing police chase, Union County deputies say

Police are searching for Kirby Faulkner after they say he fled on foot from a police chase in Union County on Tuesday.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man is wanted after police say he fled from police on foot while his children were still in his car.

Kirby Faulkner, 32, faces multiple arrest warrants after fleeing from a police chase on Tuesday, according to the Union County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies conducted a traffic stop on Faulkner in the Indian Trail area but he drove off from the scene before he was approached, according to the sheriff's office.

A police pursuit began on Faulkner. The pursuit ended on an outer loop of I-485 after Faulkner ran over a tire deflation device. Faulkner then fled the scene on foot.

Deputies say Faulkner left his two children in the car, a one-year-old and an eleven-year-old. Both children were unharmed during the incident, according to the sheriff's office. The vehicle was found to have been stolen, according to the sheriff's office.

Multiple agencies began a search for Faulkner in the area but he has not yet been arrested.

Warrants have been issued for Faulkner's arrest. He is wanted for "flee to elude, possession of stolen motor vehicle, child abuse, and possession of marijuana," according to the sheriff's office.