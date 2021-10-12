Person of interest in the disappearance of Pageland woman arrested on other charges

Emanuel Bedford was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Oct. 11

PAGELAND, S.C. — A man named a person of interest in the case of missing Pageland woman Deidre Reid was arrested in Georgia for grand larceny and obstructing justice on Monday.

According to the Pageland Police Department, Emanuel Bedford was taken into custody by Burke County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia on Oct. 11. Bedford will be extradited to Pageland, South Carolina, in reference to these charges, police report.

Back in late September, Pageland Police made an announcement saying Emanuel Bedford is a person of interest in the case. Reid was last seen leaving her home to take Bedford to the Greyhound bus station in Uptown Charlotte on Sept. 3.

Pageland Police Capt. Shane Whitley said investigators believe the pair made it to the bus station but that's where they lost their trail. Whitley initially said Bedford was not considered a person of interest in Reid's disappearance.

"I never thought in a million years that when someone goes missing that we would have to fight so hard just to get what we've got so far," Jammie Avery, Reid's sister said in an earlier interview with WCNC Charlotte.

Reid's family said she was planning to meet her sister in Charlotte after taking Bedford to the bus station, but they never heard from her. Once 24 hours passed, which is the amount of time needed to file a police report, Reid's family contacted authorities.

Any person with information regarding this case or the whereabouts of Deidre Reid or Emanuel Bedford is asked to call Pageland police at 843-672-6437.

