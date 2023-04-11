Man pleads guilty to causing drunk driving crash that left one dead, four injured

Dang Ngo, 42, pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and other charges for a August 2019 crash.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One man will spend up to 16 years in prison after admitting to causing a crash that killed one person and left others injured.

Dang Ngo, 42, appeared in Mecklenburg County Superior Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to five charges relating to a deadly 2019 crash. Ngo's trial was about to begin on Monday before he decided to plead guilty.

Ngo was sentenced to 150-192 months in prison after the judge heard from the surviving victims of the crash.

According to court records, the crash happened in August 2019 when Ngo was speeding over 100 mph on East Independence Blvd when he slammed into a Toyota Camry with five people inside.

One of the people in the Toyota, Carlos Santiago Luna, 21, died of injuries suffered in the crash. Another victim, a 15-year-old girl, was paralyzed from the chest down in the crash. The other three victims were also injured.

Police determined that Ngo had a blood alcohol concentration level of 0.12 at the time of the crash, well above the legal limit.

Ngo was charged with second-degree murder, felony death by vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by vehicle, and reckless driving. He pleaded guilty to each charge on Monday.

Note: WCNC instituted a new policy in March 2021 regarding the broadcast or posting of mugshots.

WCNC will only air or post a mugshot if the person has been formally charged with a crime and in a few other cases. The exceptions include: If it appears the person could be a danger to themselves or others or if they are wanted by authorities; to differentiate between people with a common name; if the photos could encourage more victims to come forward. The news-editorial leadership may also decide to use a mugshot based on the severity of the crime(s) committed and/or the level of public interest in the crime and ensuing criminal proceedings.