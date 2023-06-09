Man sentenced for 2020 murder in Stanly County

Dakota Wensil, 48, will spend from 15 to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty to the murder of Eddie Love in August 2020.

STANLY COUNTY, N.C. — A Cabarrus County man was sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to killing a man in August 2020.

Dakota Dylan Wensil, 25, appeared in Stanly County Superior Court on Thursday where he pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the death of Eddie Love.

Wensil was sentenced to spend 190-240 months in prison for the murder.

Love, 45, was found dead on Aug. 27, 2020, on Griffin Hill Drive in Locust with significant trauma to his head, according to the Locust Police Department.

Police labeled Wensil as the suspect in the killing. Wensil fled to Tennessee after the incident but was later arrested and extradited to North Carolina. Lily Lefler was charged with accessory after the fact in connection to the murder. Lefler's court case is ongoing.

An investigation revealed Wensil killed Love after an argument over stolen property. It's unclear whose property was allegedly stolen.

Wensil will be placed in custody at a North Carolina Department of Corrections prison.

