Man convicted for 2018 Charlotte murder sentenced to life in prison

Jamaal Griffin, 38, was convicted of shooting and killing a man in June 2018.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man will spend the rest of his life in prison after being convicted of killing a person in northeast Charlotte almost five years ago.

Jamaal Griffin was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the June 2018 killing of Churchill Zoker, 32.

Griffin was found guilty of the murder on May 18 after his case went to trial.

On June 30, 2018, Zoker was shot and killed at a hotel on East McCullough Drive in Charlotte, according to police.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officers arrested two people, Jasmine Ingram and Abagail Johnson, at the scene after the shooting but Griffin fled the area.

Griffin was arrested a few weeks later in Albuquerque, New Mexico. He was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Griffin was found guilty of all three charges.

Johnson, 22, faces murder and attempted robbery charges as well. Her court case is still ongoing. She remains in Mecklenburg County jail on a $100,000 bond.

Ingram, 23, was convicted of robbery with a dangerous weapon in 2019 and served one year in prison before being released, according to prison records.

