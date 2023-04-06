Man sentenced to life in prison for killing woman in 2018

Richard Jordan Jr., 43, was convicted of the murder of Alexus Fraley, 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man convicted of killing a woman in April 2018 was sentenced to life in prison nearly five years after the murder.

On Tuesday, Richard Jordan Jr., 43, appeared in Mecklenburg County Superior Court and was sentenced to life in prison for the death of Alexus Fraley, 21.

According to officials, Fraley was found dead in a building in West Charlotte in April 2018 around two weeks after she was reported missing.

Shortly after Fraley was found dead, investigators labeled Jordan and Ashley Helms as suspects in the case. Police said that Fraley and Jordan had a previous relationship and a dispute occurred before her death.

Both Jordan and Hemls were charged with murder, kidnapping, and conspiracy to commit murder. Jordan was additionally charged with concealing a death. Jordan and Helms subsequently pleaded not guilty.

Jordan was on trial from March 20 until Tuesday when the jury found him guilty of murder, kidnapping, and concealing a death. He was then sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Helms' case is still ongoing. Her next court date is scheduled for April 27.

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts