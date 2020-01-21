CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A man has serious injuries after being struck by a train in south Charlotte on Tuesday, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

It happened on the railroad tracks near Old Pineville Road and Pineville Point Road just before 4 p.m. Tuesday. CMPD said he was walking on the tracks when he was struck by the train.

He was transported by Medic to Atrium CMC.

As a result of the investigation, portions of Archdale Road and Old Pineville Road were temporarily shut down.

The age and identity of the man have not been released at this time.

