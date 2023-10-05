Man shot, 4 suspects arrested after crash in high school parking lot, police say

All four people arrested are juveniles, according to police. A fifth person is still at-large.

SPENCER, N.C. — Police arrested four people after a man was shot near the Spencer town hall and the group crashed a stolen car at a high school after a pursuit.

Officers responded after hearing gunshots around S. Salisbury Avenue near the Spencer Town Hall on Tuesday, according to the Spencer Police Department.

When police arrived to the area, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from a gunshot wound. The man was taken to a hospital and remains in stable condition, according to police.

Officers observed a Nissan Rogue speeding off from the area and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The driver failed to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended when the driver drove into the parking lot of Henderson Independent High School and crashed into unoccupied vehicles, according to police.

Five people then ran out of the Nissan into an area behind the school. Officials placed the school on lockdown as officers searched the area.

Four of the suspects were found and arrested behind the school. All four are juveniles and will not have their identities released, according to police. The fifth person, also a juvenile, has not been arrested but police believe they know the person's identity.

Police say the car the suspects were driving was stolen from Winston-Salem.

One of the suspects is charged with attempted murder. Another suspect is charged with accessory after the fact related to the attempted murder charge. Charges are still pending for all five suspects involved.