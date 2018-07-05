CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- A homicide investigation is underway after a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte Monday afternoon.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police responded to a call in the 9300 block of Feldbank Drive. Upon arrival, officers found a man lying in a front yard with an apparent gunshot wound. The man was pronounced dead by paramedics on scene, Medic said.

CMPD detectives believe an argument between the suspect and a man led to the deadly shooting.

The deceased man's identity has not been released as of Monday afternoon.

