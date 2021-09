Deputies responded to reports on an incident just after noon Saturday in Chester County.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — An elderly man died in a skydiving accident Saturday afternoon in Chester County, the Sheriff's Office confirmed.

Deputies responded to reports on an incident around 12:37 p.m. Saturday in Chester County.

Officials say the man was an experienced jumper and that he landed at James F. Wherry Road and Darby Road.

The man's name has not been released.