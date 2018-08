According to Lancaster County officials, a man was struck and killed in his front yard by a vehicle Saturday morning.

Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker responded to the scene on Airport Road around 9:30 a.m. and identified the victim as 60-year-old Charles Byrdic of Lancaster.

Authorities said he was killed by a vehicle that left the roadway. There's no word on whether any charges will be filed.

