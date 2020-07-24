Man sues Union County deputies for alleged excessive force during arrest

Video released shows Dustin Parrish's encounter with deputies in 2019.

UNION COUNTY, N.C. — In a federal lawsuit filed this week, a man arrested in Union County accuses sheriff's deputies of brutally beating him in broad daylight following a traffic stop. A total of seven law enforcement officers, including the sheriff, are named in the broader lawsuit.

Video released by his lawyer shows the confrontation between Dustin Parrish and several Union County sheriff's deputies.

In the lawsuit, Parrish said he feared for his life when authorities struck him in the face, used a taser and pepper spray on him before placing him in a chokehold.

The events unfolded after a traffic stop on Lathan Road in Monroe on April 1 of last year. Parrish was a passenger in a car that was pulled over by deputies. The lawsuit claims deputies stopped the car because they spotted Parrish in the vehicle with a woman who had a protective order against him.

The Union County Sheriff's Office would not provide comment for this story.

When a deputy allegedly asked Parrish to step out of the car, an altercation began. The lawsuit also states the deputies used excessive force, even as Parrish insists he complied with their commands.

Video released only shows portions of the incident.

The lawsuit also states Parrish was denied medical care and treatment both directly following the arrest and while he was being held in jail for several months, which led to further medical complications.

Medical details on Parrish's conditions were withheld in the lawsuit provided to WCNC Charlotte.

The Union County Sheriff's Office would not comment on pending litigation.

Parrish spent more than 200 days in jail before appearing for trial, according to dates provided in the lawsuit. The suit claims he pleaded guilty because he feared for his life and thought he would be able to get out of jail much sooner than if he fought the charges against him. Once in jail, the lawsuit alleges, deputies continued to verbally mistreat Parrish.

Parrish is seeking monetary damages.