Man wanted after driving impaired during fatal crash, police say

Gabino Hernandez Nunez is accused of causing a crash that left one man dead on Feb. 24.

STATESVILLE, N.C. — Police are searching for a man they say was impaired during a crash that left a man dead in February.

According to the Statesville Police Department, the crash happened on Feb. 24, Gabino Hernandez Nunez was driving a 1995 Honda Civic on E. Broad Street when he crossed the center line and crashed head-on into a 2007 Honda Civic.

The occupants of both vehicles were transported to a local hospital. Hernandez Nunez was released from the hospital but one of the passengers of his car, Juvencio Mata Carbajal, was pronounced dead two days later.

Police say speed and impairment played a factor in the crash.

Nunez Hernandez was initially charged with driving while impaired.

After Mata Carbajal's death, police are now looking to charge Hernandez Nunez with felony death by motor vehicle, two counts of felony serious injury by motor vehicle, no operator license, and reckless driving to endanger.

Statesville police are seeking to locate Hernandez Nunez. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact (704) 878-3406.

