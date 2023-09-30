Man wanted for murder in North Carolina arrested in Hanover Township

Victor Newman, who was wanted by police in Raleigh, North Carolina, was arrested at a home in Hanover Township Friday afternoon.

HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man wanted for murder in North Carolina was arrested in Luzerne County.

Officials with the U.S. Marshals Service say Victor Newman, 31, was wanted by police for a murder in North Carolina back in July.

On Friday, members of the U.S. Marshals found Newman at a home along Maria Drive in Hanover Township, where he was taken into custody.

Newman was arraigned and lodged at Luzerne County Correctional Facility, where he will await extradition to Wake County, North Carolina.