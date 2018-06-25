CHARLOTTE, N.C. – NBC Charlotte is putting you on alert, after a woman’s creepy encounter inside a local gas station.

The victim says a strange man used a cell phone to record video under her dress. She says it happened at a Circle K on Brookshire Boulevard on Sunday afternoon.

Fameka Lamb, 36, says she was inside the store, when all of a sudden she felt something on her leg, and she couldn’t believe what she saw next.

“He was probably just a pervert, he probably just does this, this is what he does,” Lamb said.

Lamb tells NBC Charlotte she had just left church and was at the Circle K to get ice. She says it’s the same store she goes to every day to buy items. At around 1:45 p.m., Lamb says she felt something on her leg.

“I just felt something going up my dress and it was a man with a cell phone and I’m like, ‘What are you doing?’,” Lamb told NBC Charlotte. “He was acting like he didn’t do it, but I know he did it.”

Lamb says she was stunned, but she tried to get a good look at the suspect before he left the store a short time later.

“I watch stuff like this on tv, but in my mind it’s like this isn’t happening to me,” Lamb said.

Lamb says video surveillance in the store caught the man recording under her dress for seven seconds without her knowing it.

“Make sure you are paying attention to who is around you, because I was comfortable in that store,” said Lamb. “This can’t be his first time, so he’s doing this and some women don’t even know it.”

So far, no arrests have been made in the case. Police say they are still investigating the incident.

