After 20 years, Manifest Discs in Charlotte announces store will be closing

The store said "everything must go!"

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It is the end of an era, Manifest Discs has announced its closing after nearly 20 years in Charlotte.

On a Facebook post, the business announced its plans by stating the following:

We are announcing that Manifest Charlotte will be closing. We will begin our liquidation sale on Black Friday at 10 a.m. We would like to thank all of our loyal customers who have supported our store for so many years. Be sure to stop by and pick up some great deals! Everything Must Go! Nothing Held Back! Everything will be on sale from 30%-75% off ( limited few exceptions).

STORE CLOSING LIQUIDATION SALE !!! We are announcing that Manifest Charlotte will be closing. We will begin our... Posted by Manifest Discs on Wednesday, November 24, 2021

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts