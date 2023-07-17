'Manpower constraints' caused delays on gold line

According to a study by the American Public Transportation Association the transit workforce shortage is widespread and severe

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Whether you are on your way to work, school, or running errands, the rail line or bus being late can be frustrating.

For the Charlotte Area Transit System or CATS, these challenges result from not having enough staff.

It’s an issue many public transportation agencies in the U.S. are facing.

Monday, CityLYNX Gold Line riders waited longer than usual to get on the train. CATS said it was due to manpower constraints.

The gold line connects the historic west end through the center of Uptown to the Elizabeth neighborhood of Charlotte. Keep in mind the gold line is one of several routes already on an adjusted schedule since last month to improve on-time performance.

Due to manpower constraints, expect delays on CityLYNX Gold Line. Service will begin with Bus Bridge.



Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/NRr9vgnn5g — Charlotte Area Transit System (@CATSRideTransit) July 17, 2023

Buses were added and traveled the same route to help transport gold line passengers.

“I take the train almost every day so for me it was a surprise because they are always so on time,” said Rodrigo Posada, a CATS rider.

Riders said they were surprised to see a bus pick them up at their rail line stop.

“I was like oh no, not this again,” said Raneem Alkayyali. “At least, there was a bus, because sometimes I just have to say, I need to walk it.”

“I had to use the bus this morning and it was still late. I was confused about what was going on,” Emmanuel Peoples said. “I appreciate them for having some sort of supplement for us, but it would be great to just have things working regularly for us."

Bus bridges were used for most of the morning. They were canceled by noon, and the gold line was running every 40 minutes, instead of every 20 minutes. The delays forced riders off their schedules.



“I have duties as a human, as a student, as a brother and just having places that call on me to be at. So, I do need great transportation,” Peoples said.

Riders expressed they would like to see more notices so they can make other arrangements if needed.

“In the summertime, when you go out it is so sultry you may become dehydrated soon,” said Posada. “So especially in the summertime, it is important to get notifications earlier.”

Staffing challenges are not a unique problem for CATS. Public transportation providers across the country are facing a shortage of operators.

According to a study by the American Public Transportation Association, the transit workforce shortage is widespread and severe, with 84% of agencies surveyed saying the shortage is affecting their ability to provide service. The report also notes agencies are losing workers to retirement, competition for other jobs, and concerns about work schedules and pay.

CATS leadership said they have taken an aggressive approach when it comes to hiring and retaining people for both the bus and rail line systems. That approach includes increasing pay and sign-on bonuses.

After several violent incidents on public transportation, the agency also increased security on routes to make rides safer.

“I know that there was a shootout on the bus with someone recently, so I can understand the safety aspects of the job, but there are also people who need transportation,” said Peoples.

The report notes that even if pay is the biggest factor for employees, agencies are more likely to see improvements in satisfaction and retention if they can improve their responsiveness to worker concerns about working conditions.

Meanwhile, riders like Peoples, who are dependent on the bus say he just wants a solution that helps them get where he needs to go on time.

“There are places I need to be today, tomorrow and in the future,” said Peoples. “So, it’s a problem that definitely needs to be resolved.”

WCNC Charlotte reached out to CATS to see if the manpower constraints were related to employees calling out, which has been an issue in the past. CATS has not responded to our inquiry.

The agency said the best way to keep up with any changes is to check its Twitter feed or download the CATS mobile app to get real-time updates.