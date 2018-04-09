CHARLOTTE, N.C. -- It's a special week in the Queen City.

Every year, the U.S. Marine Corps chooses one city in the entire country to host "Marine Week” and this year, the honor belongs to Charlotte.

On Tuesday morning, four marine aircraft landed in uptown ahead of the week-long celebration. In Union County, the U.S. Marine Corps Silent Drill Platoon performed in front of veterans and students.

Marine Week officially kicks off Wednesday and will feature a "salute to freedom" concert and days of events.

See a complete schedule of the weeks events here.

