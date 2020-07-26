8,000 free masks given to owners of small, medium-sized Hispanic businesses

An organizer with the event said many Hispanic business owners don't have the money to purchase personal protective equipment otherwise.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Saturday, Atrium Health partnered with community groups to deliver 8,000 free masks to Hispanic businesses in the Charlotte area. It's part of an effort to fight the spread of COVID-19 in Mecklenburg County.

The event was specifically targeted to representatives and owners of small and medium-sized Hispanic businesses.

An organizer with the event said many Hispanic business owners don't have the money to purchase personal protective equipment otherwise. The mask giveaway went from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday on Tyvola Road.

"This has hit our community very hard," Rick Herrera, Progreso Hispano Media Group said, adding, "Our fundraising today with Hispanic Businesses of Charlotte, Progreso Hispano News and Atrium Health is really helping us bridge that gap."

Free mask giveaway for small & medium Hispanic-owned businesses until 2:00pm. 730 Tyvola Rd. #Charlotte. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/Kz3ACu4ZDP — Lucas Bogg (@LucasBoggPhotog) July 25, 2020