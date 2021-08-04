'No one deserves this' | Condolences, memories flood social media after tragic Rock Hill shooting kills 5

After six people were shot, five of whom were killed, many friends of the victims took to social media to share their stories of the victims.

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Loved ones and community members are sharing condolences and memories in the wake of a shooting that left 5 people dead. The alleged shooter, identified by a source as former NFL player Phillip Adams, took his own life.

Deputies say 70-year-old Dr. Robert Lesslie and his wife, 69-year-old Barbara Lesslie, their grandchildren, 9-year-old Adah Lesslie and 5-year-old Noah Lesslie, were killed in their home. A fifth person, identified as 38-year-old James Lewis, who was working at the home at the time, was also shot and killed.

Many took to social media to share memories of the victims. Dr. Lesslie was a prominent ER doctor in the community.

"So tragic and senseless," one Facebook user wrote. "No one deserves this but especially those children Dr. Lesslie and Barb. Dedicated his life to helping [others] for it to end this way. Where is the sense in it all."

"I worked at Riverview years ago," wrote Mary C on Twitter. "Dr. Lesslie was always energetic, upbeat and just a nice human, well-loved and respected in the community. My heart breaks for the family...I cannot imagine the enormity of their loss."

In addition to his work as a doctor, Dr. Lesslie was also a published author of dozens of books. His book Angels in the ER being the most recent.

"He is an amazing author," someone commented. "You could tell how compassionate he was through his writing. Prayers for his family!"

Other posters shared memories of Dr. Lesslie's compassion and care.

"I was 12 when I stepped on an old coke bottle in the creek," another Facebook user wrote. "I walked from our apartment in Heather Heights to Riverview and Dr Lesslie cleaned me up and put 5 stitches in my gash. Wrapped it up and told me to tell my mom when she got home where I got it fixed up. He was a great Dr that I have seen pretty much all my life, he will be missed. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and coworkers. Also remember the parents of the suspect in this troubling time as they too did not deserve what they now have to deal with. Prayers for them and their family in the time of question and loss."

The church where the Lesslies attended, First Associate Reformed Presbyterian Church, decided to release a statement after receiving news of the shooting.

"Robert and Barbara loved Jesus and this love was evident in how they lived," the letter read. " Adah and Noah trusted in Jesus. And so, even now, all four of them are in the presence of Jesus and worshipping Him face to face. One day we will see them again. Therefore, we can grieve as those who have hope."

The church is opening its sanctuary until 8 p.m. so people can come by and pray.

People also shared fond memories of James Lewis, who worked for the home and commercial improvement company GSM Services, who also was gunned down.

"James was a man of little words, dedicated to his work, always smiled when he walked into the office, and never had a job too big to handle," one commenter wrote. "You will be missed. Please pray for his family and his co-workers."

"One of the finest men I’ve ever had the pleasure of knowing," another wrote. "Rest Easy James. You’ll be missed."

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster also tweeted his condolences, saying: "Tragic and heartbreaking news from Rock Hill this morning. Please join @1stLadySC and I in lifting up the Lesslie family in prayer during this difficult time."

U.S. Rep. Ralph Norman (R - 05) tweeted out his own mourning, noting he was friends with the Lesslie family. He also shared condolences for the family of James Lewis.

My statement on the the tragic loss of Dr. Robert & Barbara Lesslie, and two grandchildren: https://t.co/FnVlMXTX9g pic.twitter.com/eemzvGFjiS — Rep. Ralph Norman (@RepRalphNorman) April 8, 2021

Dr. Lesslie was also the supervising physician and medical director for more than 25 years at Winthrop University. The college took to Twitter to share their condolences with a statement from their president, George W. Hynd: