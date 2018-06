CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Thousands of Duke Energy customers briefly lost power in south Charlotte due to a widespread outage in the area Tuesday.

According to Duke Energy’s outage map, over 18,000 customers in Ballantyne and south Charlotte were without electricity for around an hour around noon.

RELATED: How to report a power outage

Power was restored just after 12:30 p.m. Duke Energy has not said what caused the outage.

© 2018 WCNC