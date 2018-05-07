MOORESVILLE, N.C. -- Fire officials are investigating after a Mooresville home was badly damaged by a two-alarm fire Thursday morning.

According to Iredell County Communications, firefighters responded to a reported fire in the 100 block of Hickory Hill Road in Mooresville a little after 4 a.m. Thursday. Officials said 10 agencies responded to the fire with tanker trucks. The tankers were called in because the neighborhood does not have any fire hydrants.

A deputy chief said they called in the second alarm for that reason, knowing they'd need additional help bringing in water to put out the fire. A team of over 50 firefighters was able to get the fire extinguished in just under two hours.

Fire crews still on scene on Hickory Hill Rd in Mooresville. These tanker trucks were brought it because there aren’t any fire hydrants in this neighborhood. @wcnc pic.twitter.com/FCiYjZ98Ln — Hannah Welker (@hannahwelker) July 5, 2018

Neighbors said the two people who live in the home were able to escape without injury and that the couple hosted a Fourth of July party Wednesday.

"There was a ridiculous amount of fireworks coming from this house, specifically," said one neighbor.

Authorities said it is still too early to determine the cause of the fire. Investigators are expected to remain on the scene throughout the day searching for evidence as to what caused the fire.

