South Charlotte house destroyed in massive fire

A home on Master Court near the Carmel Country Club was destroyed by a massive fire early Wednesday morning.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A house that was under construction near Carmel Country Club in south Charlotte burned down early Wednesday morning.

Charlotte firefighters responded to a reported house fire on Masters Court, just off Carmel Road near the Charlotte Country Day School, a few minutes before 6 a.m. When crews reached the scene, they found flames and heavy smoke coming from the building.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control around 7 a.m. No one was hurt during the incident, according to Charlotte Fire Department officials.

Charlotte fire investigators are working to determine the cause of the fire. No further information has been released at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the Charlotte Fire Department immediately.

Update: Structure Fire; 5900 Block of Masters Ct; house was currently under construction; no injuries reported; fire is under investigation pic.twitter.com/TVhMwC8tkE — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) January 18, 2023

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts