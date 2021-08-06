A consecutive cancellation for Matthews Alive

This is the second year in a row where the festival was cancelled due to public health concerns.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — For the second year in a row, Matthews Alive has been canceled.

A notice posted online to the festival's official website says the Board of Directors voted unanimously to make the decision. The Town of Matthews reportedly supported the decision along with Novant Health - Matthews Medical Center, the presenting sponsor for the festival.

"The safety, health, and wellness of festival partners and attendees remain a priority for this family-friendly event," part of the notice read, concluding with a promise to provide more details.

While the notice did not explicitly cite COVID-19 as a cause for concern, the spread of the new delta variant of the virus has put just about everything from school boards to event venues on notice. Last year, Matthews Alive organizers cited the spread of the virus as the key reason behind the cancellation in 2020.