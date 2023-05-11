Matthews Christian school coach arrested for assault, placed on leave

LANCASTER, S.C. — A school basketball coach was placed on administrative leave after he was arrested and charged with assaulting a woman at another workplace.
Joe Badgett, 57, was arrested on Monday by the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office on charges of second-degree assault and battery. Badgett is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he worked with at a mortgage company in Fort Mill.
Badgett is the assistant athletic director and basketball coach of the Carmel Christian School in Matthews. The school says he was placed on administrative leave and sent a letter out to parents about the incident:
"Dear CCS families,
I want to make you aware that Assistant Athletic Director and Coach Joe Badgett has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a charge brought against him by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Badgett turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Monday in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in South Carolina and does not involve actions that occurred on campus or within the CCS community. Nonetheless, it is prudent to place Mr. Badgett on leave at this time as we learn more through the legal process. In the interim, the Athletics office will ensure Mr. Badgett’s athletics and coaching duties are covered.
We are praying for everyone involved and will update you at an appropriate time.
Thank you for your partnership and prayers.
- Dr. Jay Hancock
Head of School"
The assault incidents began in August 2022, according to the sheriff's office. Badgett has worked as a basketball coach since 2016. He became the assistant athletic director in December 2022.
No court date has been listed for Badgett at this time.