Matthews Christian school coach arrested for assault, placed on leave

"Dear CCS families,

I want to make you aware that Assistant Athletic Director and Coach Joe Badgett has been placed on leave pending the outcome of a charge brought against him by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Mr. Badgett turned himself in to the sheriff’s office on Monday in connection with an alleged incident that occurred in South Carolina and does not involve actions that occurred on campus or within the CCS community. Nonetheless, it is prudent to place Mr. Badgett on leave at this time as we learn more through the legal process. In the interim, the Athletics office will ensure Mr. Badgett’s athletics and coaching duties are covered.

We are praying for everyone involved and will update you at an appropriate time.

Thank you for your partnership and prayers.