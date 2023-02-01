x
Matthews greenway tunnel construction could begin in March

Access to Four Mile Creek Greenway will be connected to South Trade Street allowing access without crossing the busy street.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Construction work to extend Four Mile Creek Greenway in Matthews could begin in March, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The work will extend the spur of the greenway that already connects to Brenham Lane. The path will be lengthened and taken under South Trade Street, which will allow access for pedestrians, bikers, and others directly from the main road. Combined with the existing neighborhood access, the new path will create the potential to enter the greenway without having to cross over busy South Trade Street.

The NCDOT awarded a $2 million contract to Young Construction Co. Inc., of Wake Forest, to begin the work as early as March 13. The project is anticipated to be continued through mid-June.

As early as 2021, tunnel entrances were dug on either side of South Trade Street while crews worked to expand and resurface the roadway.

The N.C. Department of Transportation recently awarded a $2 million contract to complete tunnel construction under S. Trade Street in Matthews to connect access from Brenham Lane to Four Mile Creek Greenway.

Lane closures may be required on South Trade Street while work is being completed, according to the NC DOT. 

Officials intend to restrict lane closures to nonpeak travel times on weekdays. Officials pledge to keep all lanes open during both the morning and afternoon commutes.

The greenway links downtown Matthews near Matthews Elementary School with Squirrel Lake Park and East John Street, where the path now continues towards the Mecklenburg County Sportsplex at Matthews.

This section of the existing 2.26 miles of greenway is separate from the similar named greenway networks that run along McAlpine, McMullen, and Four Mile creeks in south Charlotte near Ballantyne and Pineville. An unfunded portion of the county's master greenway plan does propose connecting the segments.

