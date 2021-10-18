Matthews Police searching for missing teen

Makenzie Ann LeGrande, 17, was last seen around 1 a.m. Sunday, walking in the area of Oscar Drive in Matthews.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a missing teen last seen early Sunday morning.

LeGrande is described as 5'7", weighs roughly 115 pounds, has medium-length brown hair and light blue-grayish eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact authorities at 704-847-5555.

