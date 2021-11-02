Matthews Police Department dropping facial hair policy for 'No-Shave November'

To participate, each officer must donate $25 for each of the two months they participate to the Zero Prostate Cancer Run.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is participating in "No-Shave November" this year.

It's a concept that was started to help grow men's health awareness by embracing their hair, which many cancer patients lose, and letting it grow wild and free for the entire month.

The Matthews Police Department has a strict shave policy when it comes to facial hair.

However, they're ditching that this month to allow facial hair. They'll even be allowed to keep the facial hair during December. To participate, each officer must donate $25 for each of the two months they participate to the Zero Prostate Cancer Run.

There will be a public vote at the end of December for the officer with the best beard and goatee.

