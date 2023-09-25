Matthews police searching for missing 16-year-old girl

Selihom Gherezgiabher Michael, 17, was seen in the area of Cantata Court, near Sam Newell Road, around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Selihom Gherezgiabher Michael, 17, was seen in the area of Cantata Court, near Sam Newell Road, around 11 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Michael is described as a black teenage girl, standing at approximately five feet, two inches, weighing 120 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair with golden tips, police said. It's unknown what Michael was last wearing.

Anyone with information is asked to please call 704-847-5555, or 911 immediately.

