Matthews Police searching for missing 17-year-old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Police said Mark Maddox Williams, 16, was last seen walking headed toward Charlotte from Matthews on Monroe Road on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, around just before 3 p.m.



Williams is described by police as a black male, standing at six feet tall, weighing approximately 228 pounds, with black, medium-length hair.

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a Superman logo, black pants, and a red/black pair of Kyrie Irvin Nike shoes.