x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Matthews Police searching for missing 17-year-old

Mark Maddox Williams, 16, was last seen walking headed toward Charlotte from Matthews on Monroe Road on Dec. 15, 2021, around just before 3 p.m.
Credit: Matthews Police Department

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing teen.

Police said Mark Maddox Williams, 16, was last seen walking headed toward Charlotte from Matthews on Monroe Road on Wednesday, Dec. 15, 2021, around just before 3 p.m.

Williams is described by police as a black male, standing at six feet tall, weighing approximately 228 pounds, with black, medium-length hair. 

MORE NEWS: Man arrested for Charlotte kidnapping, victim safe

He was wearing a black t-shirt with a Superman logo, black pants, and a red/black pair of Kyrie Irvin Nike shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to please call the Matthews Police Department immediately at 704-847-5555 or 911.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.   

You can stream WCNC Charlotte on Roku and Amazon Fire TV, just download the free app.        

Related Articles

In Other News

Tracing the origins of guns at CMS schools