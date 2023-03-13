Matthews Police looking for missing man last seen in January

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 704-847-5555.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is searching for a missing man last seen in January.

Brandon Trivett of Matthews was last seen on Jan. 9 at the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral on East. Boulevard in Charlotte.

When Trivett was last seen, he was wearing a dark hat with ear flaps, a dark winter coat, black sports pants, and a light blue UNC-Chapel Hill watch.

He suffers from cognitive issues, according to Matthews Police, and uses a wheelchair due to the amputation of his right leg.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 704-847-5555.

PODCASTS FROM WCNC CHARLOTTE

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts