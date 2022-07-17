Matthews voters will decide on $35 million in new funding for city projects

Referendums in Matthews will decide how the town spends its money.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Matthews voters will have their say on new funding for the town come November 8, Election Day.

There will be two bond referendums on the ballot. One for $21 million dollars for transportation projects, and $14 million dollars for parks. If voters say yes, to one or both bonds, that means Matthews would use tax revenue to pay for a series of projects.

As more people move to Matthews, town leaders say, it’s time for Matthews to move forward.

“People want to live here, and they’ve moved here in droves,” John Higdon, Matthews mayor, said. “It’s really going to add to the quality of life here and make this town even better.”

Priority projects include:

Completing Purser Hulsey Park

Adding over 100 new parking spaces downtown

Completing the Matthews Downtown Loop multi-use path

Creating a more walkable and accessible downtown area with wider sidewalks

Adding new playground equipment and restrooms at parks in Matthews

Extending Greylock Ridge Road

Improving the intersection of E. Charles Street and Crestdale Road

Filling sidewalks gaps throughout town

“It just helps the town in general, to have more people come in here,” Matthew’s resident, Ray Barry said.

While some residents may be against the possible tax increase, other residents like Barry, who also works downtown, welcome it.

“If this becomes a much more desirable destination then you’re going to see an increase in your house and you’re going to get it back in the long run,” Barry said.

“Some folks that are against the bonds or voting for the bonds, say we should pay for this on the natural growth we’ve had in town, and we’ve had significant growth. However, that growth comes with expense as well, like additional garbage collection and police and fire service,” Higdon said.