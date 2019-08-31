MATTHEWS, N.C. — Charlotte police are asking for the public's help in locating a 63-year-old man.

Police said Otis Stewart was last seen around 6:00 p.m. Thursday leaving his apartment in the 7800 block of Woodway Oak Circle in Matthews. He was supposed to be driving to a nearby store and returning back home.

Family and friends concerns grew when Stewart didnt return home.

Stewart is described as a black male, bald head, with a black and white color beard and mustache and has brown eyes. He is 6'2 in height and weighs about 310 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a grey t-shirt, black jogging shorts and black and grey New Balance shoes.

Police said he may be in his gold 2010 Nissan Rogue with North Carolina tag numbers: HD4122J.

Officers reported he had recently been having cognitive issues and his family is extremely worried.

If anyone sees or has information about Stewart whereabouts, you're asked to call 911.

