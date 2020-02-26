MATTHEWS, N.C. — First responders rescued a man from electrocution after he was trapped in a tree in Matthews Wednesday morning.

A neighbor hired the man to trim some tree limbs at a home on Morningwood Drive. One of the limbs he cut fell on a live power line, which energized the tree. The man was stuck in the tree until Duke Energy arrived at the home and shut off the power line.

Had the man climbed out of the tree, he would have been electrocuted, Duke Energy told WCNC Charlotte. Neighbors said the tree started smoking while they were waiting for Duke Energy to get there.

"It scared me. I felt so bad for him because he had all that electricity around him," said Margie Owens. "I wouldn't want a live wire dancing around me like that. The tree was catching on fire and the smoke was getting worse and worse."

The man was able to walk back home and is expected to make a full recovery.

