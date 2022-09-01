Matthews Alive Festival road closures and safety tips

South Trade St. will be closed from East John St. to McDowell St. and, later, Main St. for the duration of the festival.

Example video title will go here for this video

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival is just around the corner.

In preparation for the fun four-day festival ahead, the Matthews Police Department announced some road closures and is encouraging taking safety precautions.

ROAD CLOSURES

Starting Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m., South Trade St. will be closed from the East John St. intersection to McDowell St.

At 5 p.m. on Friday, the closure will extend to Main St. for the rest of the festival. The roads will reopen by 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.

Remember to drive cautiously in the area due to the high concentration of festival goers walking around.

SAFETY TIPS

The summer is coming to an end, but the heat is not, so remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Be sure to pack light and keep your valuables on your person at all times. And, of course, wear comfortable shoes.

If a situation arises and the police are needed, attendees are urged to do any of the following:

Go to the Matthews Police Department Command post on the corner of South Trade St. and Sadie Drive

Call the communications center at 704-847-5555

Call 911

Get the attention of an officer nearby

More information, updates, and announcements related to the festival can be found on the festival's Facebook or Twitter.

FREE PODCASTS

Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts

Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.

SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts