Matthews Alive Festival road closures and safety tips

MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Alive Labor Day Festival is just around the corner.
In preparation for the fun four-day festival ahead, the Matthews Police Department announced some road closures and is encouraging taking safety precautions.
ROAD CLOSURES
Starting Friday, Sept. 2, at 9 a.m., South Trade St. will be closed from the East John St. intersection to McDowell St.
At 5 p.m. on Friday, the closure will extend to Main St. for the rest of the festival. The roads will reopen by 11:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 5.
Remember to drive cautiously in the area due to the high concentration of festival goers walking around.
SAFETY TIPS
The summer is coming to an end, but the heat is not, so remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.
Be sure to pack light and keep your valuables on your person at all times. And, of course, wear comfortable shoes.
If a situation arises and the police are needed, attendees are urged to do any of the following:
- Go to the Matthews Police Department Command post on the corner of South Trade St. and Sadie Drive
- Call the communications center at 704-847-5555
- Call 911
- Get the attention of an officer nearby
More information, updates, and announcements related to the festival can be found on the festival's Facebook or Twitter.
FREE PODCASTS
Flashpoint is a weekly in-depth look at politics in Charlotte, North Carolina, South Carolina, and beyond with host Ben Thompson. Listen to the podcast weekly.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || Google Podcasts
Wake Up Charlotte To Go is a daily news and weather podcast you can listen to so you can start your day with the team at Wake Up Charlotte.
SUBSCRIBE: Apple Podcasts || Spotify || Stitcher || TuneIn || Google Podcasts
All of WCNC Charlotte's podcasts are free and available for both streaming and download. You can listen now on Android, iPhone, Amazon, and other internet-connected devices. Join us from North Carolina, South Carolina, or on the go anywhere.