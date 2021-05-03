x
Matthews

Matthews Kohl's evacuated after disgruntled customer reportedly threatened staff

Police said no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported.
MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department is investigating after a customer was accused of threatening Kohl's staff members with a gun.

Matthews Police responded to the store, located at 9617 East Independence Boulevard, around 5 p.m. Monday after receiving a report that a "disgruntled customer" had threatened staff.

The store was evacuated of all customers and employees while officers searched for the customer in question. Police searched the store and reviewed surveillance video, and came to the conclusion that the suspect had left the store shortly after entering before officers had arrived. 

Police confirm no shots were fired, and no injuries were reported. 

This remains an active and ongoing investigation. Detectives are working to identify the suspect based on the surveillance video.  

Anyone with information on the case is asked to contact Detective Stacy Cooper at 704-841-6737 or scooper@matthewsnc.gov  

