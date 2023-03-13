Matthews leaders set to vote on rezoning petition that would allow much-debated Sante Matthews project

If the project is approved by town council, construction is projected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Monday night, the Matthews Town Council is set to vote on the rezoning petition that would allow the much-debated Sante Matthews project to be built.

The development hopes to go on Idlewild Road near the Interstate 485 interchange. It includes a grocery store, a bank, restaurants and retail, and 570 units of housing. The housing includes apartments and townhomes for rent, and houses for sale.

Dozens of neighbors showed up to town hall ahead of the meeting to protest the project. Many are concerned about the traffic and high density the plan could create. However, some neighbors have said they are excited for the growth.

If the project is approved by town council, construction is projected to start in the first quarter of 2024.

