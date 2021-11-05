Matthews police searching for missing woman

Police said Gabriella Mabe was last seen on Matthews Township Parkway on Sept. 26.

MATTHEWS, N.C. — Police in Matthews are asking for the public's help finding a woman who was last seen in late September.

The Matthews Police Department said 27-year-old Gabriella Mabe was last seen near the Target on Matthews Township Parkway on Sunday, Sept. 26 around 3 p.m.

Police said Gabe was driving a Black 2016 Chevrolet Cruze with North Carolina license plate HJZ-5147. The car has visible damage on the front bumper and right rear panel.

Gabe is described as a white female who is approximately 5-foot-7 and weighs around 110 pounds. She has a slim build, green eyes and brown hair. Gabe was last seen wearing a dark-colored shirt and blue jeans.