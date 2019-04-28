MATTHEWS, N.C. — The Matthews Police Department has found a previously missing 11-year-old girl, Bianca "Jaslene" Gamble. Police say she was safely located and will be reunited with her family.

The North Carolina Center for Missing Persons issued a silver alert for a missing endangered 11-year-old. Gamble is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment.

Gamble is a black female with short black hair and brown eyes. She is five feet two inches tall and weighs 106 pounds. She was last seen in a white shirt, white pants and white sneakers.

She's believed to possibly be heading towards Graywind Trail in Atlanta, Georgia. She was last seen in the 9400 block of Hunting Court in Matthews.

WCNC does not have a photo of Gamble at this time.